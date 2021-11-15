Shooting investigation underway in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Jordan.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:27 p.m. on Monday dispatch received a call that a man had been shot at a business near South Highway 177.

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and located the shooting victim. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was airlifted to a Springfield hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The suspected shooter was located by authorities and the suspect was brought to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to authorities, the suspect claimed he was defending himself in the altercation and refused to answer any more questions.

A search warrant was later executed at the business where the incident occurred. No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.