Sheriff: Bentonville man turns himself in for capital murder investigation

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday a man turned himself in for a homicide Monday evening near Gateway.

The suspect, Glen Thatcher, 44, of Bentonville turned himself over to Deputies following the launch of a homicide investigation.

Glen Thatcher, 44

Thatcher is being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of Capital Murder, pending a bond hearing.

Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip from Bentonville Police Department that a homicide may have occurred Monday evening.

When Deputies arrived on the scene they found the body of Robert Blau, 38, which began the search for a suspect before Thatcher ultimately turned himself in.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station