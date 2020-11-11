Sharing the Harvest: Missouri hunters can help food demand amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More families than ever are currently facing financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging deer hunters to “Share the Harvest”.

Share the Harvest is a program that allows hunters to feed hungry Missourians their extra venison. Hunters can choose to give away part or all of any deer they harvest.

The venison is ground and packaged before it’s distributed to area food banks, including the Operation Food Search Headquarters in Overland.

” Operation Food Search partnership allows St. Louis area hunters to donate whole deer with no processing fees,” explained Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Zarlenga anticipates the demand for venison donations will continue to grow through the fall, and hunters have already started donating deer during the early weeks.

During the 2019-2020 hunting season, donated a record of 300 deer, nearly 90000 pounds of venison.

Zarlenga explains $7 may not seem like a lot of money these days, but it can go a long way in feeding those in need.

St. Louis Region meat processors that offer no-cost processing for hunters donating whole deer

St. Louis:

Kenrick’s Meats and Catering, South St. Louis County

John’s Butcher Shoppe, Overland

G&W Meats and Bavarian Sausage, St. Louis

Max’s Meats and Deli, Florissant

St. Charles:

Josephville Meat Processing, Wentzville

Jefferson County:

Dittmer Meat Packing, Dittmer

John’s Butcher Shop, Festus