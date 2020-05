JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly 300 workers at a Saint Joseph Pork Processing Plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the latest of several meat plants around the country that have seen spikes in confirmed cases.

More than 2,300 people were tested this week at triumph foods.

Workers were didn’t have symptoms but 1,059 tested posted for COVID-19.

Missouri senators are setting aside $20 million in expected federal aid for the state’s struggling meat plants.