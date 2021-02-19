Several horses killed in stable fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- Several horses have died after a structure fire at a horse riding academy Thursday night.

According to CBS affiliate KFVS, the manager of Fox Run Riding Academy said ten horses died in the fire. Of those, eight belonged to Fox Run, and two were horses being boarded at the academy.

Authorities received a call about the fire Thursday evening around 6:45 p.m. When crews got there, the fire was already underway. The Cape Girardeau Couty Sheriff’s Office says several horses were able to be evacuated.

Cassie Zimmerman, the barn manager at Fox Run, says this was the worst nightmare anyone could have.

“This was a happy place for everybody. It was an escape from the real world. And that’s where it’s gonna be really sad for a lot, a lot of people and kids. I could only imagine for these kids what they’re gonna be going through, because they lost some of their best friends,” said Zimmerman.

Authorities are still investigating how the fire started, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

A Gofundme was set up for the academy.

The fundraiser aims to replace damaged items and to help Fox Run “get back on its feet.”