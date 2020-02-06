Senate moves forward on changing redistricting aspect of Clean MO

Mo. — Republican lawmakers are hoping to change how political district lines are drawn and doing away with the state demographer aspect of the Clean Missouri Amendment passed by voters in 2018.

“The discussion right now has been, ‘Do we give the voters of the state another opportunity to look at this and decide whether this is what they bargained for?’ And if so, then I imagine they would vote this new Senate Joint Resolution down,” said State Senator Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield). “But if not, they could make changes to that.”

This resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 38, would do away with the state demographer and instead rely on current bipartisan commissions in both the House and Senate to draw district lines.

Democrats say doing away with the state demographer overturns the will of the voters.

“When you think a little bit about the process and the fact that the issue went to the voters and the voters said, ‘Yeah, we want this nonpartisan approach.’ What the republicans are trying to do looks kind of like it’s anti-democratic,” said Political Analyst Brian Calfano, Ph.D. “Democrats are honestly, just tired of that and they feel as though the way the district boundaries have been drawn have favored Republicans now for several election cycles and they think this disenfranchises people.”

Republicans say they’re doing this to prevent the state demographer from drawing lines that favor Democrats.

When asked if he supported the resolution, Hough did not give a straight answer. Instead, he said it would be made public when the resolution is on its third and final vote in the senate.

“I am not comfortable right now fixing, what I would call, a hypothetical problem based on some unknown ‘what-if,'” Hough said. “What if this new state demographer draws a district in, you know, one way or another. This is an unknown, in my opinion, at this point. My biggest concern is I want to make sure that the people of Springfield and Greene County have the representation that they deserve.”

The resolution still needs a third reading and vote in the Missouri Senate before heading to the Missouri House of Representatives where it will be vetted and changes can be made.

If the resolution passes all the different avenues, it could end up on a ballot for you to vote on.