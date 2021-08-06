Senate aims to vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lawmakers could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill as soon as this weekend. The massive package supported by both democrats and republicans would provide funding to states for a variety of projects.

President Joe Biden says this will be the biggest expenditure on infrastructure the nation has seen in decades. The infrastructure bill will help with improving roads, bridges, railways, and ports.

Senators have been working with President Biden on his signature legislation and reached a deal last week. There is currently no exact plan on how the money would be divided between the states, but in Missouri, MoDOT says it has a lot of unfunded needs.

However, the state has been busy paying for what it can. Missouri allocated $50 million in 2019 to work on bridges and also received a federal grant. In total, the money came out to be $300 million.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic causing delays, officials say they are right on track.

“I am feeling good since we got a third of the bridges almost done, and the other ones are being worked on right now or getting ready to,” said David Taylor with MoDOT. “So, I feel we are in a pretty good place off of that.”

Once the Senate votes on the infrastructure bill, it will move to the House. The bill is one part of a $3.5 trillion plan that includes money for human infrastructure projects related to healthcare, childcare, education, and projects related to reducing climate change.