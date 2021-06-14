Security guard assaulted at popular Lake of the Ozarks bar

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — An investigation is underway after police say two people assaulted a security guard at Backwater Jacks in Osage Beach Friday night.

Police were first called to the popular bar around 10 p.m. after employees reported two people were drunk and causing problems at the bar. Officers said they told the two people to leave the property.

About 90-minutes later, officers were called back to Backwater Jacks because the two people returned to the bar. The suspects ran away from officers as soon as they arrived.

As officers spoke to management, a security guard walked into the business with injuries to his face. He told officers the two people “jumped” him in the parking lot behind the bar. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate exactly what happened.