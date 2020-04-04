Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Elledge, accused of killing his Chinese wife Mengqi Ji. Ji’s family is seeking help from lawmakers and the community to spend at least $500,000 toward the search for her body. Columbia police believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dumped in the Lamine River, near Booneville, Mo. Cadaver dogs indicated human remains there, and divers have been searching the waters for five months. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) – The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been murdered by her husband could cost at least $500,000.

Authorities in Columbia believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dropped in the Lamine River, near Booneville in Cooper County, after she disappeared Oct. 8.

In February, a grand jury indicted her husband, Joseph Elledge, on first-degree murder for allegedly killing her.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Ji’s family has reached out Missouri’s congressional delegation asking to tap into money from the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers to help fun the search.