Scientist to dye Missouri River red for fish larvae study

ST. LOUIS – A portion of the Missouri River may turn red for a few hours this week. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey will use a non-toxic red dye as part of a study on the endangered pallid sturgeon.

The photos illustrate previous dye assessment tracing on June 29, 2017 near Sidney, MT. (Public domain.)



They will follow the dye downstream from the I-70 bridge near Columbia. They are trying to figure out where the fish larvae go after hatching.

This study is following up on other experiments in the Yellowstone and Upper Missouri Rivers in Montana in 2016 and 2017.

Study details: