School official dies after being found unresponsive in cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Authorities are investigating after a 32-year-old school administrator died days after he was found unresponsive in his holding cell at a Kansas City area police station.

Police say Terry “TJ” Farmer had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and was taken to a hospital twice while in custody. The Kansas City Star reports that the director at the La Petite Academy in Liberty died at the hospital Dec. 31.

Police say his death is being investigated as a possible suicide. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.