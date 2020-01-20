Schatz: The Stanley Cup is coming to the Missouri Capitol this month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet)– The state Senate leader says the Stanley Cup will be coming to the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City by the end of January.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, made the announcement during a live interview on Missourinet, after the governor’s State of the State Address.

“We may not get the Blues (to the Capitol), obviously they’re in the middle of the season,” Schatz says. “But I do believe we’re going to see the Stanley Cup, will be sitting in this building towards the end of the month.”

Pro Tem Schatz predicts fans will want to head to the Statehouse, to see the Cup.

“I don’t know the exact day, but it’s coming,” says Schatz. “And I’m kind of hesitant to put it out there (on a live statewide radio interview) because you know what, a lot of people could show up that day if we told them exactly what day it’s going to be here.”

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins last year, to capture the Stanley Cup for the first time in their 52-year history.

Meantime, thousands of hockey fans from North America will be traveling to St. Louis for this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center.

The game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC, will be played Saturday night at 7 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

All-Star weekend will also feature a Fan Fair at Union Station, and a 5K run Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.

There will also be an NHL learn-to-play skills jamboree this weekend at the Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza.