Scammers acting as COVID-19 contact tracers in Arkansas

Ark. — The attorney general of Arkansas is warning the state’s citizens about con-artists pretending to be contact tracers to steal identities and money.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the Arkansas Department of Health contacts people about a potential COVID-19 exposure, but will not ask for a social security number or any kind of payment.

Along with calls, the scammers are sending out links in text messages about supposed COVID-19 cases. Once the link is clicked, scammers will have access to personal information on the device used to open the link.

The attorney general’s office says to not click on any unsolicited links.