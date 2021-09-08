Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns across Arkansas on her “Freedom Tour”

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop at Buncles Brick Oven and Brews in Mountain Home, Arkansas as part of her 15-stop statewide “Freedom Tour”.

The candidate met a packed house of excited supporters as she made her way to speak.

“Honestly we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from literally every corner of this state,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “One of the things we really wanted to do across Arkansas and during this tour is spending time with Arkansans talking to them face to face but also showcasing some of the great communities and some of the beauty of our state and I think that we have been able to do that and look forward to doing that a lot more over the course of the next several days.”

During her stay in Mountain Home, she spoke about a wide variety of topics including her experience as White House Press Secretary during the Trump administration.

“And I’m proud of the fact that we had a president that made our allies respect us and our enemies fear us, unlike the weak and incompetent leadership we have in Washington D.C. right now.” -Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

If elected in the 2022 election, Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be the first female governor of Arkansas. As she spoke with voters and took pictures with families, many people expressed their support.

“I am sure she will be our next governor. I absolutely loved her book. I thought she was the most amazing press secretary,” said Jackie Lackey. “I could even see her becoming president someday.”

A presidential campaign isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. First, Huckabee Sanders is aiming to follow in her father’s footsteps to become an Arkansas Governor.

“After 39 years, do you get tired of being looked at as Mike Huckabee’s daughter?” asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “And my answer is no way.”