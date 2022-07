SALEM, Mo.– The City of Salem is asking customers of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance to voluntarily conserve electric usage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 23.

Residents affected are being asked to reduce air conditioning demand and find alternative ways to keep houses cool, such as not letting the sun through windows and avoiding heat-producing appliances like ovens and clothes dryers.

The city has issued tips on how to stay energy efficient on its website.