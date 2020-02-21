Rural Arkansas counties need funds for ambulances services

PERRY COUNTY, Ar. — Twenty-five rural counties in Arkansas are having trouble keeping their ambulance services running.

Crews get money based on the number of calls they respond to, this is a problem for small communities.

One of the counties in that danger zone is Perry County.

Today, EMS personnel and advocates met with state legislators to discuss solutions to the growing problem.

One of them is the availability of an upward payment-limit-program, that’s similar to what nursing homes and hospitals use.

“There are actually communities that are deciding whether they will have an ambulance service tomorrow or next week or next month,” said Ken Kelley, Arkansas Ambulance Association Government Affairs chairman.

The state legislature will have budget hearings in less than two weeks ahead of their fiscal session starting April 8.

If nothing changes, some communities could lose their ambulance services.