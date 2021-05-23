Royals pitcher Brady Singer proposes to girlfriend in the rain

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers in the seventh inning of the baseball team’s game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only did Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer get a win on the field Saturday, he also a win off the field.

Singer proposed to his girlfriend Tori Hillen who accepted and announced the engagement via Instagram.

“You are my greatest blessing and my best friend,” Hillen said on Instagram. “Thank you for making me laugh everyday, holding me when I cry, and making me the best version of myself.”

The Royals tweeted their congratulations to the couple who shared images of the engagement in the rain with family and friends.