CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Historic Route 66 Boots Court Motel in Carthage is getting a top-to-bottom, front-to-back, and inside-and-out face Lift.

Located on the corner where Route 66 originally crossed the old Jefferson Highway, the Boots Court began renovations at the beginning of this year.

“We’re doing as much as we can to make it feel like you’re walking into a room that you would rent back in the Forties. The showers are the original size. The rooms are very small. They look and feel like they did when they were original,” said Danny Lambeth, president of the Boots Court Foundation. “We’ve had to do some changes due to safety and things like that. But for the most part, you’re going to experience a hotel.”

Lambeth said in order to make people feel like they are in the Forties, instead of televisions, visitors will get a radio. However, he did mention there will be Wi-Fi.

The building will be upgraded with a brand new roof, walls, concrete, doors and windows. Lambeth also said, although it began in the Fifties, heat and air conditioning will be added to the motel.

Additional properties were also purchased to expand the motel.

“It’s not going to be a luxury hotel. It’s going to be a really nice, clean hotel that you feel like you’re… traveling 66 back in the Forties and Fifties. And that was our intent,” said Lambeth.

He said there are a few rooms that are in good shape that might open up in the next month, but the majority of the rooms are expected to be done in six to eight weeks.

“It would have been easier just to tear down and build… a new motel. But that’s not what we want to do… We want to bring people into Carthage and we want to maintain the heritage and… the culture and the historical feel to 66 and Carthage,” said Lambert.

He said the profits from the motel will go to maintaining the property but also funding other historical Carthage landmarks like the former Boots Drive-In.

Below is a brief look at Boots in 2017 from Ozarksfirst photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler: