Romance scam! Missouri woman sends $1.2M to faux beau

ST. LOUIS – Two Texas men appeared in front of a federal judge in Downtown St. Louis on Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than a million dollars in a romance scam.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, a grand jury indicted Rotimi Oladimeiji and Olumide Akinrinmade on July 28 on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail, and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Both Oladimeiji and Akinrinmade were arrested on Aug. 9 in Texas and extradited to Missouri.

The indictment alleges that in Oct. 2019, a Missouri woman met Oladimeiji on a dating site. However, Oladimeiji was posing as someone else, complete with a fake LinkedIn profile and fictitious backstory.

Over the course of the online romance, Oladimeiji told the victim he was in urgent need of help while traveling in the United Arab Emirates on business. He instructed the victim to wire money from Missouri to banks in Saudi Arabia and to send money through Federal Express to Akinrinmade’s residence in Texas.

That money was eventually deposited into accounts opened by both Oladimeiji and Akinrinmade, prosecutors say.

Between Oct. 23, 2019, and April 26, 2020, the victim sent her faux beau $1.2 million.