Rolla man charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography

This photo is courtesy of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

ROLLA, Mo. — A former Missouri S&T administrator was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the campus spokesperson for S&T.

Neil Outar, 42 is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography charges.

The investigation began when seven cyber tips by an internet service provider suspected Outar had uploaded and stored child pornography material.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, he was interviewed by authorities in his home where he admitted to possessing child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Outar was previously the chief diversity officer of Missouri S&T, according to campus spokesperson Andrew Careaga.

Missouri S&T released a statement saying Outar is no longer employed by the university when charges were released on Feb. 10. The college said it’s cooperating with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

Anitra Rivera, director of student diversity initiatives at S&T, is now serving as the acting chief diversity officer, starting Thursday, Feb. 11.