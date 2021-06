SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Rodeo of the Ozarks is back in Springdale, Arkansas, after skipping in 2020 due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, June 23, the Rodeo celebrated ‘Frontline Heroes Night,’ where local medical workers, police officers, and firefighters were honored.

More than 1,000 local frontline workers got free tickets to opening night.

The event will last until Saturday, June 26.

Gates open at Parson’s Stadium at 6 p.m. each night, with the Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m.