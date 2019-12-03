Rockslide in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — One person was injured after a rockslide covered part of the road on Highway 54 near Osage Beach.

The man suffered minor injuries when the rocks fell on top of his car around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

MoDOT officials say the rock slide likely occurred because of heavy rainfall the area has seen over the last few weeks.

The rock slide shut down traffic in the area for a bit but MoDOT crews were able to get one lane open.

Some of the rocks were as large as cars and required special equipment from Jefferson City to move them away from the road.

Civil engineers and geologists are now surveying the surrounding area to make sure drivers will be safe from any future incidents.