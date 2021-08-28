Retrial set for ex-Arkansas lawmaker on corruption charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The retrial of a former Arkansas state senator on bribery and fraud charges is set for October 4.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that federal Judge Price Marshall on Friday scheduled the trial for Gilbert Baker, a Republican former senator and one-time state GOP chairman.

A federal jury earlier this month acquitted Baker of conspiracy in the case in which he allegedly conspired to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The jury, however, deadlocked on charges of bribery and fraud against Baker. Baker’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Saturday.

