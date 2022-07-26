REPUBLIC, Mo. — The city of Republic will soon be taking its first steps into a Whataburger.

Whataburger is known for its customized burgers, spicy ketchup, and orange and white stripes. This Whataburger will be the first one with two others set to open later this year in Ozark and Springfield.

Today at the groundbreaking ceremony, a Whataburger food truck dished out some previews of what customers will soon be able to purchase in the store once it’s finished.

Each restaurant will bring around 100 jobs to the community, ranging from managers to team leaders to members. Republic has seen a lot of businesses come to the region and Whataburger is now one of them. The Republic Whataburger will be set to open sometime later this year.







The Springfield area has not seen a Whataburger since the 1960s. This new store will be built at 1355 US Highway 60.