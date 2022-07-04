REPUBLIC, Mo. — The City of Republic is asking voters to approve renewals of two sales taxes for the city’s parks and other facilities. These issues will be on the ballot for Republic citizens on August 2, 2022, along with the primary candidates for November’s midterm elections.

Both the one-quarter cent local parks sales tax and one-quarter cent parks capital improvements sales tax are set to expire in 2024. The city made a presentation about the taxes available, which explains them in detail. If voters approve both sales taxes, they would stay in place for 25 more years.

The parks sales tax funds general operations costs that include personnel, facility maintenance and special events. The city said the tax funds nearly 28% of its operating expenses each year.

The capital improvement sales tax funds recreation facilities and major expansions to current facilities. Over the past 20 years, the city said the money from this sales tax has funded the Republic Aquatics Center, JR Martin Park and more.

Proposed projects if the capital improvement tax is approved include a $6 million expansion of the aquatics center, a new park featuring an athletic complex, and a farmers market/community event space at JR Martin Park.