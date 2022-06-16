REPUBLIC, Mo. — An Airbnb host in Republic, Missouri named Kelsey has made the company’s list of the top 30 hosts under 30 for 2022.

The annual list recognizes young hosts who regularly get five-star reviews.

According to a news release from Airbnb, when asked about why she started hosting, Kelsey said, “I had space to share and wanted others to be able to experience the area with the fur kids. Having four dogs of my own, I know it can be hard to find accommodations, so I wanted to give people a safe space for them and their pets.”

Her property is called Decompress and Feel at Home with Little Luxuries. It’s a one-bedroom guest suite that is listed on Airbnb for $70 a night.

Airbnb said in 2021, Airbnb hosts under 30 in Missouri earned more than $8 million. Kelsey is the only host from Missouri who made the list.