Report: Woman, child fatally shot in southeastern Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS-TV) — Law enforcement officials in southeastern Missouri say a woman and child were fatally shot Sunday.

Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to an area near Poplar Bluff for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a woman and a child shot.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Dobbs says the child was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Police have not released the names of the victims and had not reported any arrested by Monday morning. Autopsies on the victims have been ordered.