SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.

According to its report, Missourians have the 5th-worst lung health in the United States, with one of the least healthy lung health trends over five years. This data analysis included the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level over the past five years.

Texas was named the worst state for lung health, with Oklahoma, Oregon, Maine, and Missouri rounding out the bottom five. The states with the healthiest lungs were Colorado, Tennessee, Delaware, Washington, and Virginia was named as the top state for lung health.

An infographic showing lung health across America is available here.