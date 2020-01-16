Rep. Cleaver’s opponent apologizes for Cosby-related tweet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– A Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri in this year’s primary has apologized after incorrectly accusing the incumbent of having a picture of convicted sex offender Bill Cosby under his desk.
Maite Salazar, of Kansas City, retweeted a suggestion this month that the photo showed Cosby. The picture actually shows the late singer Al Jarreau.
Salazar posted a video apology on Facebook Monday. Salazar is a progressive candidate running a low-budget campaign. Cleaver’s political director, Phil Scaglia, says it is “unfortunate” that Salazar chose to attack Cleaver in such a disrespectful manner.