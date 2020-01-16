Rep. Cleaver’s opponent apologizes for Cosby-related tweet

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– A Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri in this year’s primary has apologized after incorrectly accusing the incumbent of having a picture of convicted sex offender Bill Cosby under his desk.

Maite Salazar, of Kansas City, retweeted a suggestion this month that the photo showed Cosby. The picture actually shows the late singer Al Jarreau.

Salazar posted a video apology on Facebook Monday. Salazar is a progressive candidate running a low-budget campaign. Cleaver’s political director, Phil Scaglia, says it is “unfortunate” that Salazar chose to attack Cleaver in such a disrespectful manner.