Quarantine fatigued? Visit Cave Springs and enjoy the outdoors

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Proper distancing is required for visitors at this quaint spring-fed lake.

The 30-acre Illinois River Watershed Sanctuary (IRWP) has been open during the pandemic.

People may enjoy the trails, fishing, canoeing and kayaking.

There is a learning center, but that’s currently off-limits due to COVID-19. However, an online learning center program is available for those interested in water quality information in Northwest Arkansas.

A team of six maintains the landscape and ensures the park is clean for all visitors to enjoy.

Daily maintenance is required to keep the lake level constant.

The hours of operation are sun-up to sundown.

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

Photo courtesy: Charles Main

The area is run as a non-profit and accepts donations. The watershed sanctuary was made possible through a Walton Family Foundation challenge grant in 2012.

MISSION

The Illinois River Watershed Partnership works to improve the integrity of the Illinois River through public education and community outreach, water quality monitoring, and the implementation of conservation and restoration practices throughout the watershed. (irwp.org)