Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

Regional News

by: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters raise their arms as they block an intersection while bringing attention to racial injustice, Friday, July 3, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have made a peaceful return to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support.

Protesters marched Friday along a busy boulevard next to the home of 61-year-old Mark McCloskey and his 63-year-old wife, Patricia, and stopped outside the home for several minutes.

The McCloskeys became famous last Sunday when a video posted online showed Mark McCloskey wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey waving a small handgun to defend their home against the protesters, saying they feared for their lives and property.

