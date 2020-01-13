Prosecutor wants federal death penalty in lawyer’s slaying

by: The Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – The Madison County state’s attorney wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney.

Pharmacy student Timothy Michael Banowetz is accused of killing attorney Randy Gori and holding two children captive.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons tells KTVI-TV says it’s one of three cases where he wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed where the suspects are accused of crossing state lines before the homicides. That could prompt the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute.

