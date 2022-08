SHELL KNOB, Mo.– A reported propane leak at a Titan Propane/Amerigas facility has led to traffic delays and safety precautions in the area.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District Shell Knob said that crews have been on the scene for the past two hours with propane company crews. A nearby Dollar General also closed as a safety precaution. Water is being hauled to the scene from the Shell Knob bridge.

Authorities said to expect delays in the area.