FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. Confronting a pandemic that has upended his presidency and threatened his reelection prospects, Trump has focused almost exclusively on tending to his base. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TULSA, Okla. (FOX23) – After a White House briefing Wednesday, President Trump announced he will be in Oklahoma next Friday.

President Trump said he will kick off his campaign rallies by visiting Tulsa on June 19.

This event will be the first rally he’s had since March 2.

The venue is not known at this time.