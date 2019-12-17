Prairie Grove police ends motorcycle chase; speeds reached 150+ mph

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — It all started on Highway 62 in Prairie Grove when officers say a blue sports bike was clocked going 70 miles per hour in a 55 speed-limit zone on Saturday night, December 14.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, but the motorcycle stopped, made a U-turn and flipped off the officer before speeding off.

The motorcycle reached 160 miles per hour driving into Farmington and then Fayetteville with multiple officers following behind.

When the driver got onto Interstate 49, police decided to end the chase so no one would get hurt.