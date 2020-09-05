Popular Gateway Arch National Park reopens with safety guidelines

(Missourinet)– Gateway Arch National Park began Phase II of reopening on Tuesday, September 1. This includes the enclosed tram ride to the viewing space at the top of the 630 foot monument. Reservations and tickets are required for access inside the visitor center and museum.

Park Superintendent Mike Ward said, “The Tram Ride to the Top is a unique experience most of our visitors are looking for, but while we are still responding to the coronavirus pandemic, it has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety. We will start with very limited availability to assess operations and make any additional modifications so that we can continue increasing the number of people who can go to the top of the Arch each day as we enter into Phase II of reopening the park.”

The National Park service delayed Phase II access scheduled for July 8 because of Missouri’s increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.