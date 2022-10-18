VOTE HERE SIGN placed on the walkway to a neighborhood polling place, as seen on election day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

ST. LOUIS – Only three weeks from the November general election, St. Louis City looks to prepare by adding to its fleet of poll workers.

St. Louis City officials are seeking poll workers to help with the Nov. 8 election. Citizens will soon have the opportunity to cast their votes for Missouri U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature races, among others.

According to the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners, it takes around 900 poll workers for elections to run smoothly. Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker on Nov. 8 could earn up to $300. Additionally, election officials will offer training before the day and technical support for poll workers on Election Day.

Poll worker responsibilities include…

Setting up and preparing the polling location

Welcoming voters

Verifying voter registrations

Issuing ballots

Demonstrating how to use voting equipment

Explaining voting procedures

If you’re interested in serving as a poll worker on Nov. 8, contact the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners at 314-622-4336 or click here.