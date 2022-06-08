KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An exclusive FOX4 poll done in conjunction with Emerson College and “The Hill” shows Eric Greitens in the lead for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters in the Republican primary. It shows that 26% of respondents say they plan on voting for Greitens, the former Missouri governor.

“So just simply looking at the numbers, it was surprising because there was this big question about if Greitens would be a ‘viable candidate,'” Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball said Wednesday. “What we’re seeing in our data collection is Greitens is not only a ‘viable candidate.’ He’s the ‘leading candidate.'”

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault and blackmail. Despite that, Greitens holds a 6% lead over Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. He has a 10% lead over Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. Congress Billy Long’s behind them at 8%. Attorney Mark McCloskey had less than 4%.

Greitens’ support among Republican women is stronger than any other candidate at 27%, despite the allegations.

“Going into it, I thought he would struggle more with the female vote based on the some of the accusations hurled against him, but it doesn’t seem to be impacting him at least at this point with that group,” Kimball said.

Four other candidates all registered less than 1% in our poll. It found 27% of likely voters are still undecided on who to vote for August 2.

“We still have a very high number of undecideds here,” Kimball continued. “So as we look at the next two months here, we expect that number to shrink, and then they’ll have to make decisions on which way they’re going to go.”