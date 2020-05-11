Police seek shooter in Kansas City death over weekend

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police continue to search for the shooter in an incident that left one person in Kansas City’s Northland neighborhood dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to a home late Friday night, and arriving officers found a person dead inside. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police say an initial investigation showed at least one person approached the house from the outside and fired shots into it. Police are asking the public to report any information on the deadly shooting to the tips hotline.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now