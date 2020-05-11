Police seek shooter in Kansas City death over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police continue to search for the shooter in an incident that left one person in Kansas City’s Northland neighborhood dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to a home late Friday night, and arriving officers found a person dead inside. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police say an initial investigation showed at least one person approached the house from the outside and fired shots into it. Police are asking the public to report any information on the deadly shooting to the tips hotline.