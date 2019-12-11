Police searching for woman accused of social security fraud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — Police in Mountain View is looking for a woman accused of social security fraud.

State attorneys have indicted 46-year-old Laura Oglesby.

They say Oglesby stole someone’s personal information and used it to apply for a social security card three separate times.

The indictment also says Oglesby used the person’s identity to sign a student loan from a university.

Police need your help to track her down and answer to these claims.

If you know anything you’re asking to call your local authorities

