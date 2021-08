ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Louis early Saturday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along Natural Bridge Road. Police said they are looking for a black Mercedes sedan that investigators believe struck the pedestrian. The woman who died was identified as 62-year-old Marsha Howard of St. Louis. She was taken to a hospital after the crash where she was pronounced dead.