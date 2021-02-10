Little Rock Police: Man shot dead near CHI St. Vincent emergency room, now searching for suspect seen in red truck

UPDATE

Little Rock Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man near St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock.

Police say just before noon, witnesses heard several gunshots in the parking lot near the ER.

When police got there, they say an adult black male was bleeding in the parking lot.

LRPD said the hospital staff rendered aid, but the victim died at the hospital. Police didn’t say if the victim died on scene in the parking lot or if he died inside the hospital.

Police say witnesses saw a person in a red pickup truck moving the victim out of the truck. Police say that’s when witnesses say the suspect drove off.

“When they fled the area, they went the wrong way on the entrance ramp to the ER,” said Sgt. Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department. “So, right now, we know that the red pickup truck is somebody we want to talk to.”

Police are asking if anyone was in the area and saw any of this, to please call their tip line at (501) 371-4636.

Update

Just before noon, gunshots were heard on St. Vincent’s parking lot near the ER. A subject in a red pickup truck was seen removing the victim from the vehicle, and fled the area. The victim later died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/yJDGubL2ts — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 10, 2021

Police are also asking businesses in the surrounding area for surveillance video.

LRPD say they’re working to notify the victim’s next of kin. In the meantime, they can’t give us a description of the person in the red pickup truck yet. They also can’t tell us the make or model of the red pickup truck.

A portion of the parking lot is taped off. Here’s what the scene looks like right now ⬇️ https://t.co/9yoFDYYF7s pic.twitter.com/TMvMjE8aiS — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) February 10, 2021

LRPD says detectives are working with the hospital to try to get surveillance video.

Again, if you know anything, call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4636.