ST. LOUIS – A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo of the metal that struck the vehicle prior to the crash. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue.

Investigators say a piece of metal went through the driver’s side of the front windshield before the driver struck a north concrete wall several times. It’s unclear whether the loose piece of metal come off a vehicle or was previously debris on the roadway.

“At this time, an investigation is still underway to determine exactly where the object came from and how it struck the woman,” said the St. Louis Police Department in a statement to FOX 2.

Police are not aware of any witnesses that saw what happened when the metal struck the vehicle. A few witnesses saw the driver’s vehicle strike the concrete barrier.

The woman, driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz E350, was rushed to a hospital, but she later died from her injuries. Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age. No one else was involved in the collision.

After the incident, St. Louis city officials said in a statement, “The city of St. Louis Streets Department works every day to ensure trash and debris are cleared from our roadways and ensure safe passage for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and public transit users alike.”

City officials also said that if you see debris blocking a roadway, you are asked to contact the city’s Citizen’s Service Bureau either by phone at 314-622-4800, online, or the Bureau’s Twitter.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has declined to comment on the incident. An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the crash.