Police officers on administrative leave after social media posts

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Dozens of Philadelphia Police Officers were placed on administrative duty after an investigation revealed they may be posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Almost two dozen Saint Louis officers were also brought up in the investigation.

The investigation spreads across five states in total including Arizona and Florida as well.

The posts were uncovered by researchers looking at personal social media accounts.

Posts were discovered that bashed immigrants and muslims and some posts identified police officers with right-wing militia groups

Posts were also found that glorified police brutality.

All the posts were public.

The Philadelphia police commissioner says that at least several dozen will be disciplined and he expects some to be fired.