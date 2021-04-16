Police officer seriously burned when hit by Molotov cocktail

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) — Ste. Genevieve police say an officer was seriously burned when his uniform caught on fire after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him.

Police Chief Eric Bennett says the officer was injured early Friday while responding to a disturbance call. He suffered burns on his arms, legs and torso.

Bennett says the officer is expected to survive. Police say a man was holding the Molotov cocktail when the officer arrived. He refused orders to drop it and threw the Molotov cocktail at the officer.

A 30-year-old man was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now