Police: Man killed during Missouri robbery attempt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say an attempted robbery turned deadly early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. about an assault in progress found an unresponsive man in the street next to a vehicle. Police said in a news release that he was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the man had been stopped inside a vehicle when he was confronted by one or more suspects and an altercation ensued. The initial investigation indicates this was an attempted robbery.

Detectives are still gathering information and looking for witnesses. More details were not immediately available.