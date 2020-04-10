Police investigate shooting death of man in St. Louis suburb

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PAGEDALE, Mo. (AP) – Several police departments are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the St. Louis suburb of Pagedale.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers called to the area around 2:30 p.m. Thursday found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man died at the scene, and the victim’s name had not been released by early Friday morning.

No arrests in the case have been reported. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators with the St. Louis County Police or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

