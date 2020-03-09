Police ID teen killed in shooting that left her mom wounded

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was killed last month in a suburban St. Louis shooting that also left her mother wounded.

St. Louis County police say Ruthondrea Chamberlain was the teen who was found dead on Feb. 9 in an apartment in an unincorporated part of the county called Glasgow Village. Her mother was rushed from the scene to a hospital.

Forty-one-year-old Gino Branch, of St. Louis, is jailed on $1 million bond on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of child endangerment.