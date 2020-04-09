Police: Double shooting in Lee’s Summit leaves 1 dead

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say a double shooting outside a Lee’s Summit home that left one man dead appears to have been an attempted murder-suicide.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the front yard of the home and left a woman injured and a man dead. Police say initial an investigation shows the man shot the woman, then shot himself.

Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be minor.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released. Police say investigators have been interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.