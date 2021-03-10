Police arrest man in St. Louis suspected of New Mexico and New Jersey slayings

ST. LOUIS– A man sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New Jersey was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshal Service says Lannon was found on the 7000 block of Oleatha off Jamieson in St. Louis City.

Investigators were seeking Sean Lannon in connection with a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The 47-year-old also is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at a New Mexico airport garage.

Authorities considered Lannon armed and dangerous, and the marshals service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They didn’t immediately offer details on what led them to Lannon Wednesday.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office had said Lannon may have been driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV and was possibly seen Monday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey.

He was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said. In a statement Wednesday, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said upgraded charges against Lannon “are forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, Lannon is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

This investigation remains active and Detectives believe there are additional witnesses who can provide crucial information to aid and further this investigation. Any witnesses with information should call the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-498-6238.